The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda PSFU and other partners including Next Media has organised an e-conference focused on import substitution, economic stimulus proposals, opportunities, including the young people and women; and linkages to drive Uganda’s economic self-sustainability.

The two day e-Conference will be conducted online in line with Ministry of Health guidelines regarding social distancing. It starts today May 3 to May 4. It will be broadcast live on NBS TV starting at 3 PM.

Below is a brief profile of the key discussants at the conference.

Dr. Elly Karuhanga (Ph.D.)

Karuhanga is a founding partner of Kampala Associated Advocates. He is worked in the capacity as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles to Uganda since 2005. He serves on various Boards including DFCU, BAT and is the founding & current chairman of Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum

Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko

Ssekitoleko is an agribusiness /rural development professional. A retired banker, retired politician and retired international civil servant with broad experience in local, national, regional and international development. She was a representative for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in China, Mongolia, and South Korea and previously served as the FAO’s representative in Ethiopia to the African Union (AU), and to the Economic Community for Africa. She’s currently practicing urban farming, advocating and promoting agribusiness while serving as Vice Board Chair at PSFU Eng.

Kenneth Kaijuka

Kaijuka is a Registered Engineer with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) and a Corporate Engineer of the Uganda Institution of professional Engineers. Skilled in most Engineering software applications with a passion in Environmental Engineering and Civil Engineering. Qualified with BEng. in Civil and Building Engineering, Executive MBA (ESAMI), First Class MSc Engineering and Post Graduate Engineering in International Construction Management and Engineering from UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS, UK.

Prof Mary Okwakol

Okwakol is a university professor, academic administrator, zoologist and community leader. She is the current chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board.