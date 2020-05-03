The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda PSFU and other partners including Next Media has organised an e-conference focused on import substitution, economic stimulus proposals, opportunities, including the young people and women; and linkages to drive Uganda’s economic self-sustainability.

The two day e-Conference will be conducted online in line with Ministry of Health guidelines regarding social distancing. It starts today May 3 to May 4. It will be broadcast live on NBS TV starting at 3 PM.

Other key partners of the conference are: Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Mastercard Foundation, UN Women, NITA-U, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Ministry of Finance and Parliament.

According to PSFU, discussions will not only be focused on import substitution but post COVID19 opportunities for the young people and women, innovations from the private sector.

“The private sector will also share how they can use their power, influence and resources to protect the rights, physical and mental well-being of employees during this time, support communities around them as well as ensure long-term business recovery exports restore economic stability,” read part of the statement.

The conference will be delivered using online meeting tools, social media and broadcasted live on NBS TV with feed to other media stations.

There will be option for participation from the public and they will be in position to contribute to the discussions and ask questions through the comments section and social media. Each of the 11 productive sectors will present the scope of interventions and required government support.

At the end of the discussion, the young people and women should have insights into available opportunities and the NDPIII should be upgraded to reflect these realities and the national budgets for the subsequent years to support its implementation.