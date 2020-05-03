Isaac Kigozi, the Managing Director, East African Partners has together with American hip hop artist and Co-founder Black Market Records, Cedric Singleton donated food relief to those in need in Luweero district.

The duo working hand in hand with Abbey Walusimbi, the chairman NRM Diaspora League donated a total of seven tones of posho to the Luweero district task force that is championing the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

East African Partners is a company that markets East Africa as an investment destination.

While delivering the relief, Kigozi said that it is always comforting to help those in need adding that no life should be lost during this epidemic due to lack of food.

“This is the time that we are needed the most to pay forward the acts of kindness we have received in the past. I trust that our country will rise stronger and more united at the end of this lock-down that has seen families bond,” Kigozi said.

On his part, Cedric Singleton appreciated President Museveni whose leadership he said has been excellent in the fight against coronavirus.

“Uganda has handled the situation a bit better and this has saved many lives. I have been fortunate to work here in Uganda with a number of musicians including Angella Katatumba and I felt it’s my responsibility to help those in need more so when I am in position to do so,” Cedric said.

While receiving the relief on behalf of the district taskforce, the District Chairman LC5, Ronald Ndawula appreciated the trio for the selfless support rendered to the district and the people in particular.

“Right now we are in a very tricky situation as you all know, many people are off work and they don’t have what to eat. This gesture of coming to donate to the people of Luweero is not taken for granted and may God bless you abundantly,” Ndawula said.

“We have a lot of people who are currently off work and their sources of income have been cut short by the lockdown including Boda boda cyclists, street vendors, taxi drivers, saloon operators and others who are now in need of food.”

The donation saw Isaac Kigozi donate three tonnes, whereas Cedric Singleton and Abbey Walusimbi each contributed two tonnes of food.

The group later donated food supplies to some of the Muslim communities in the area that are currently fasting.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases currently stand at 88 whereas the recoveries are t 52.