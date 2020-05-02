A joint team of operatives from Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested three Police officers and three civilians for allegedly mismanaging a murder case.

The murder case, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango involved a police officer who shot dead a civilian.

“Its alleged that one Vincent Serungi a resident of Kisimbiri village, Wakiso Town Council, Wakiso district had a scuffle with Police Constable Isaac Kabosi . Serungi was accusing the Police officer of using his motorcycle without paying for it and a fight ensued. The Police officer with the help of civilians subdued Serungi, put him on the ground and informed Police Constable Wafula Stephen,” Onyango said in a statement.

“Constable Wafula rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue his colleague and on reaching , he shot Serungi dead.”

Onyango said the incident happened a month ago on March ,31, 2020 and the officer in charge of Kisimbiri Police Post was informed of the same but never took any action.

“Investigations were not carried out in a professional way and the residents complained to State House Anti-Corruption Unit.”

When the unit swung into action, the officer in charge of Kisimbiri Police Post, Assistant Superintendent of Police Patrick Mugume and two others including Isaac Kabosi and Stephen Wafula – all constables were arrested and detained.

The three civilians include George Robert Lubwoma and Tonny Kayenike- all police informants and one Caesar.

“They are all being charged with murder and mismanagement of a murder case,”Onyango said.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit last month arrested for conspiring with businessman, Abid Alam to mismanage case files in which the latter is accused.

The Wamala Region Criminal Investigations Officer, Wilber Ostin Wanyama; Kasanda District Police Commander, Daniel Owellano, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department Kasanda District, Peter Beitera and the Officer in Charge of Records, Sgt. Azale were arrested , arraigned in court and remanded over mismanaging case files, conspiracy and professional misconduct when they allegedly sharing files with Abid Alam for cases in which he is involved.