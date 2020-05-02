A policeman and a Kenyan truck driver have been put under quarantine at Mulago hospital after the two came into contact on Friday at Jinja Road in Kampala, Nile Post has learnt.

This followed an accident that happened at Jinja Road in Kampala involving two trucks, one from Kenya registration number ZE 7462 and Ugandan truck registration number UAN 877D.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the force was informed and a team of traffic officers was dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

“Without observing the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, one of the police officers entered in the Kenyan truck together with the driver and they drove to CPS Kampala,” Onyango noted in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Onyango said, the officer sat in the same truck with the Kenyan driver raising suspicion among his supervisors.

“They interviewed the driver who revealed that he was tested for COVID19 at the border while entering the country and he is awaiting results,”he said.

Onyango in order to protect their personnel, it was resolved that the police officer and the Kenyan truck driver, be isolated and they were taken to Mulago Hospital.