A police officer has been arrested for trying to shoot operatives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit as they investigated a case in his area.

The operatives where following up on a matter three Police officers and three civilians were arrested for mismanaging the murder of a civilian who was shot dead by a police officer.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, when the operatives went to arrest Caesar Ekwang, a suspect in the murder, the officer in charge of Kisimbiri Police station , ASP Joseph Kamukama tried to shoot them.

“When the team asked the suspect to be given to them, ASP Kamukama allegedly refused insisting that he is the alpha and omega of the station. He indicated that he was not going to hand over Ekwang to the team. He allegedly pulled out his pistol and threatened to shoot the officers. The team however used its skills and arrested him,”Onyango said.

The Police publicist said the officer in charge of Kisimbiri police station in Wakiso has been charged with obstruction.

Earlier, Onyango had said that the three police officers and three civilians had been arrested for bundling up a murder case involving a police officer.

“Its alleged that one Vincent Serungi a resident of Kisimbiri village, Wakiso Town Council, Wakiso district had a scuffle with Police Constable Isaac Kabosi . Serungi was accusing the Police officer of using his motorcycle without paying for it and a fight ensued. The Police officer with the help of civilians subdued Serungi, put him on the ground and informed Police Constable Wafula Stephen,” Onyango said in a statement.

“Constable Wafula rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue his colleague and on reaching , he shot Serungi dead.”

Onyango said the incident happened a month ago on March ,31, 2020 and the officer in charge of Kisimbiri Police Post was informed of the same but never took any action.

“Investigations were not carried out in a professional way and the residents complained to State House Anti-Corruption Unit.”