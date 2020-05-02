The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, has applauded universities that have embraced technology to ensure that learning continues in wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

While speaking to the nation on Thursday, she directed the local governments to make sure that printed educational materials reach all students in the country.

“The ministry of Education greatly appreciates the innovation and research that universities are undertaking to provide some solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic and other technical and social economical problems,”she said.

Museveni advised students to use this period and read widely to widen their knowledge.

She advised university students to use the course outlines to continue to read around their semesters course materials.

“I have requested the university councils throughout the country to work with their management structures and National Council for Higher Education to ensure that all the intended work is covered when education institutions reopen,”she noted.