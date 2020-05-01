The UPDF has denied reports that it had deployed troops in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

This week, there were reports on social media claiming that the Ugandan army had deployed over 1000 troops in the rebel held area.

“The population of Beni, Mbau, Oicha and its surroundings be vigorous. A troop of more than 1000 UPDF has just penetrated the border and disperse from the border territory of Beni. Take all measures of care and conscience,” reports on social media said.

However, the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire dismissed the reports as unfounded and spread by people with their own agenda.

“This is to refute the information circulating on social media that more than 1000 UPDF troops have entered the DRC .It is absolutely not true because all forces along that common border remain deployed within the territory of Uganda,”Brig.Karemire told the Nile Post.

The area in question is the volatile North Kivu province that borders Uganda and Rwanda.

North Kivu borders other provinces including Ituri to the north and South Kivu to the South and has been a battle ground for a number of rival armed ethnic groups since 1998.

The province consists of three cities including; Goma, Butembo and Beni as well as six territories—Beni, Lubero, Masisi, Rutshuru.

In these areas, the Allied Democratic Forces rebels roam freely as they continue to attack and kill civilians and DRC government forces.

Despite offensives against them by the Congolese army, ADF remains a threat in the area.

The UPDF remains alert on the Ugandan side in case of any attacks from the rebel group that was declared a terrorist organization.