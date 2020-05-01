The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 sending the national tally to 83.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 2 new cases are both Kenyan male truck drivers.

“The confirmed cases are both Kenyan male truck drivers: 55 year old and 27 year old who arrived via Busia and Malaba respectively,” the Ministry said in a tweet.

All the 492 samples from the community tested negative for COVID-19. The total samples tested on Thursday according to the Ministry of Health were 2,071.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,248 contacts to the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been listed to date and according to the Ministry of Health, 1440 of these have completed mandatory 14 day follow up while 808 contacts are being followed up by the Ministry officers.

Uganda has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 so far. The country has confirmed 83 cases with 52 recoveries.