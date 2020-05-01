The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) plans to establish an Innovation Test-bed for existing and emerging technologies (5G, IoT, AI, ML/M2M, DLTs, IPV6, etc.).

The Commission shall hold an online stakeholder consultation meeting for the same, on Thursday, May 7th 2020.

The meeting will explore the setup & implementation of a sustainable innovation test-beds that provides physical facilities, usable data, and relevant services for ICT related research, innovation and education.

It aims to provide a cooperation-friendly environment that facilitates collaboration between the private, public and academia.

The Test-Beds will provide access to physical facilities, capabilities, services and data sets/ samples required for the development, testing and upscaling of technological research and innovations.

This will bring new technology environments within reach of innovators, academia, and relevant stakeholders to advance from concepts to experimental validation, to working prototypes and deployable technology models.