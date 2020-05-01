Secondary school headteachers under their umbrella association called the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU) have donated shs 23 million to the COVID-19 task force.

ASSHU National Chairman Martin Okiria Obore said in a statement that the money is intended to help in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The association has made a humble contribution of twenty-three million Uganda shillings (shs 23 million) towards the management of COVID-19 pandemic. I would like therefore to take this opportunity to appreciate my fellow Headteachers of secondary schools for their selfless contribution in this endeavor,” Okiria said.

Okiria also thanked President Museveni, the Ministry of Health and the taskforce for the guidance they have provided to the country in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okiria said that the information from the President and Ministry are a ‘pool of punches in dispatching strains of disillusionment, stress and pessimism.

“The snippet in the seasoned nation addresses by His Excellency and Hon. Minister of Education is an indelible imprint in saving the country from the life robbing pandemic and the then would be escalating health threats,” Okiria added.

Okiria also thanked the First Lady Janet Museveni for the guidance she has offered in the Ministry of Education. He said that it is her guidance that has kept their spirit of cooperation and unity in tact even in a time when the country is on lockdown.

Okiria however urged the Ministry of Education to keep thinking about teachers both in private and government schools.