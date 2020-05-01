Rwandan schools will remain closed until September 2020 in new measures to ease lockdown, President Paul Kagame has announced.

Kagame made the announcements during an extraordinary cabinet at Urigwiro Village. The cabinet met to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and strategies to further contain the outbreak.

The Rwandan leader thanked citizens for abiding with the health measures but noted that the fight is not yet over, calling upon Rwandans to remain vigilant in observing health guidelines.

The cabinet he chaired then resolved to continue with mass screening and testing for Covid-19 while at the same time prohibiting any form of unpermitted movements between 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Public and private businesses have been allowed to resume but employees continue to work from home and only essential staff permitted to operate from the location.

Markets will be opened for essential vendors, as well as the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Hotels will now be allowed to operate until 7:00 pm and personal sporting activity can kick off in open space since facilities are still ordered closed.

Transport, both private and public will resume but passengers must maintain a social distance. Funerals have also been expanded to a maximum of 30 attendants.

The cabinet of Rwanda, however, insists schools will remain closed until September 2020, and the same applies to churches, bars, recreation centers, and gyms.

Movement of motor vehicles from one province to another is forbidden and borders remain closed to anything else except cargo.

Rwanda has 243 confirmed cases and 104 recoveries as of today.