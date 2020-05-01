Professional bodies have asked President Museveni not to sign the recently passed Stamp Duty Amendment Bill into law.

Parliament recently amended the Stamp Duty Bill to impose shs100,000 on each of the professional licences or certificates, in addition to the annual membership and subscription fees they pay to the statutory bodies that regulate them or professional bodies of which they are members.

However, the professionals under their different bodies including lawyers, medical doctors, architects, veterinary doctors, surveyors and pharmacists say the increase in stamp duty is a form of double taxation.

“Apart from paying annual membership and subscription fees to statutory bodies they belong. Professionals meet Pay as You Earn and other local taxes. The amendment will increase professional fees one has to pay to practice,” said Sarah Kagingo, the president, Public Relations Association of Uganda and also the representative of the professional bodies on the Private Sector Foundation Uganda board.

According to Jacinta Kabarungi, the president of Uganda Society of Architects said the imposition of the fee coupled with the requirement to pay local tax and income taxes among others is a big burden to the professionals.

Dr Samuel Opio, the General Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda said that the increase in taxes will affect service delivery and according Fiona Wall, the vice president of the Uganda Law Society, they ought to be consulted before the President assents to the bill.