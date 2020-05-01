The Police Cyber Crime Unit has kicked off investigations into a gang soliciting money from prominent persons in the country by threatening to release their nudes.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, they are closing in on suspects after getting leads from victims of the gang.

“We has received over 100 complaints from prominent Ugandans including corporates, business people, lawyers, doctors, Members of Parliament and others claiming that unknown persons sent them photoshopped photographs showing them in compromising positions and they were demanding money not to publish them on social media,” Onyango said in a statement.

The police publicist said that investigations have indicated that the gang targets prominent persons in the country, revealing that on Wednesday, three legislators reported having been contacted by members of the gang.

“They then get nude photographs from the internet and use computer applications to photoshop them to appear as if their victims were having sexual intercourse on camera. After manipulating their victims’ photographs, the criminals call or send them the photoshopped photographs and demand money lest they publish them on social media or give to the media.”

Onyango said the gang members demand money ranging from $1,000 to US$10,000 and that some unsuspecting victims always pay the money whereas others refuse to yield to the threats.

“We want to appeal to the public to be on the lookout for these criminals and we urge them not to yield to their demands. As soon as they contact you, please call the police immediately. Our Cyber-Crime Unit has been tasked with the duty to monitor, analyse and look for these criminals to have them arrested and prosecuted.”

A number of prominent persons especially in the entertainment industry have fallen prey to the gang in the past few years who after refusing to yield to the demands of money have gone ahead to release nude photos on social media.