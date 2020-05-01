President Museveni has concurred with the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to have the ruling National Resistance Movement party primaries postponed as the country battles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kadaga recently wrote to the party chairperson asking that the party primaries be postponed to allow the country concentrate of fighting the deadly virus.

In an April, 22, 2020 letter, Museveni has responded written to Kadaga who is also the second national vice chairperson for the party saying that he agrees with the idea of postponing the primaries .

“I totally agree with the idea. The country should minimize the time spent on electioneering. Therefore, August and September 2020 are reasonable,” Museveni said in the letter.

He said he would consult with the Central Executive Committee( CEC) members through the party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba.

All the ruling party organs early this year agreed to amend their constitution that saw a proposal passed to ensure they tighten electoral transparency and cut costs that tag along with internal elections by accepting to line up during the party primaries.

Now, uncertain of when the country and world at large will overcome the deadly virus pandemic with the existence of guidelines that prohibit large gatherings, the move to postpone the party primaries has been welcomed by several party members as being right.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases at now at 83 whereas the recoveries are t 52.