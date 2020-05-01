Members of Parliament who sit on the Budget Committee have rejected a supplementary budget request citing the comments made by President Museveni after they awarded themselves Shs10b.

The Ministry of Finance his seeking Shs 16 billion in supplementary expenditure with 10 billion meant to cater for the operationalization of manufacturing and industrial skills training centre at Namanve.

Shs 3.9b is required for the salary obligations under privatization unit of the ministry of finance and Shs1.9b meant for Nyanza textiles’ outstanding bills among others.

But the MPs claim the president can no longer be trusted after he blasted legislators for allocating themselves Shs 10 billion.

“Considering the behavior of our president…we should not even read this,” MP Ruhinda Noth Thomas Tayebwa claimed.

Using some of the president’s comments, the MPs claimed that the request had both moral and legal issues especially when the country is fighting COVID-19.

“This is morally questionable,” the chairperson of the committee Amos Lugoloobi remarked

“Do we really have moral grounds as government to start asking taxpayers to foot the bills of private companies that are already enjoying benefits when Ugandans are suffering?” Richard Otieno, MP West Budama, queried.

“Whatever comes we pass, this is the best time for us to do our work now as the law requires and we scrutinize these things,” said Henry Musasizi, MP Rubanda East.