The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has said the August House is currently under attack from both the executive and judiciary over the Covid-19 money but said they are going to fight back.

On Wednesday, the High Court ordered MPs to return the shs10 billion shared amongst themselves to fight coronavirus or give it to their respective district task forces.

Earlier, President Museveni had warned the legislators that what they did to allocate themselves money was a trap and is morally reprehensible.

On Thursday, the angry Kadaga said it is appalling that the August House is being targeted by both the judiciary and the executive.

“A judge appropriated the money which is not his mandate. Surprisingly, Odur and Karuhanga had withdrawn the case but he didn’t talk about it only to go and pass the judgement. We are concerned of attacks on parliament from both the executive and judiciary,”Kadaga said in a press conference.

“This is now new, a judge appropriating money from the court! Appropriation is for parliament and that’s what the Constitution says but a judge is sitting in court saying now he is appropriating.”

Furious

The speaker of the August House who seemed incensed by the court order accused other arms of government of targeting parliament yet they were not the only beneficiaries of the Covid-19 money.

According to Kadaga, Parliament will not accept to be ordered left, right and centre by anyone who wishes to do so.

She said that it was Parliament that appropriated monies to all other government ministries and institutions to be used in combating the deadly virus and that it is wrong to be targeted.

“The MPs have been spending money over a long time. We started spending even before this supplementary came. If MPs show you messages on their phones, nine out of 10 are asking for food. So for anybody to say that we should not be visible. This is wrong and we shall not accept it.”

Aims dig at gov’t

The enraged Speaker of Parliament didn’t end at blasting other arms of government but also aimed a dig at them during the press briefing.

“We appropriated money to the Office of the Prime Minister which they used to buy rotten food and expired milk that they are giving to people,” she said.

She however noted that parliament will have to fight back and defend itself on these attacks.

“… we are going to take appropriate action on that issue as well. We are three arms of government, we all have responsibilities under the Constitution and we are carrying out responsibilities. We are going to give information about the supplementary budget.”

“I ask the media and the public to follow up on that money. Don’t only concentrate on parliament. Next week we shall give you details of the money we have been budgeting.”