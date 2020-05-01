President Museveni has urged companies and other entities against laying off their employees as the effects of the deadly coronavirus bite harder.

Following the extension of the lockdown for three more weeks, several companies laid off their employees saying they were generating less incomes which could not facilitate their expenses.

However, addressing the nation during international Labour day celebrations, Museveni said there is nothing to worry about because things are soon getting better.

“Things may collapse elsewhere but not here. My advice is that this business of laying off workers is not a good idea. Things are going to improve tomorrow. Why do you lay them off? Because you hear in Europe people laying off workers and you also do the same,” Museveni wondered.

“Why don’t you just say, you go home, when I resume, I will call you? They will understand because you have no money to pay them.”

The president asked companies to send their employees on leave until the situation clears other than completely laying them off.

Optimistic

Museveni said that since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, many leaders throughout the world have been pessimistic towards its end but he assured them he is not moved.

“Leaders normally like to lead when things are easy .There has been a lot of panic and it(coronavirus) has challenged many leaders. This virus has shaken up the whole world and there has been a lot of panic. I am not part of that panic and not pessimistic in any way,” he said.

He said that the way forward for economies to move out of the mess caused by Covid-19 is by thinking outside the box and do things outside the usual.

Museveni said that instead of continuing with importation, it is high time the country practices import substitution so that more goods are produced locally for export and local consumption.

“I would like to reorient your (Ugandans) thinking. There is a lot of money we have been losing or letting go outside and jobs. Let us support import substitution so we increase our exports abroad,” Museveni said.

He said items like clothes, shoes, drugs and vaccines can be manufactured locally so that more jobs are created for the unemployed but also for those dealing in imports.

“The only thing that is lacking is skills and that is why MPs should support my request of paying scientists first and well. When we had corona, it was scientists on frontline. In the ward of corona I have not seen any administrator but my young doctors and nurses,” the president noted.

“My engineers struggled with the floating island. If you want country to stabilize, let us first stabilize our scientists. We are mishandling our scientists and it must stop. Scientists must be paid first.”

He said if his idea is implemented, the economy will grow bigger and there will be no need for anyone to worry.