MTN Uganda has started distributing food and alms to the Muslim community in and around Kampala as part of the telecom company’s support to the Muslims during the holy month of Ramadhan.

This support underscores the long standing relationship that the telecom giant has had with the Muslim community spanning several years.

This year however is a different year as the fasting season has fallen at a time when the whole world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic which has paralysed livelihoods of many.

“This year gives us even greater motivation to support the Muslim community as we are aware that many of them are unable to work because of the lockdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we shall give out food and alms worth Shs 100 million to the vulnerable communities that need this food,” MTN CEO Wim Vanhelleputte said.

The food items/alms that include sugar, rice, posho, cooking oil, beans, bar soap for handwashing and wheat flour will be distributed to the vulnerable communities especially in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district.

MTN will be working with Salaam TV/Foundation to reach out to the different communities during the fasting period. The food will be distributed with the guidance of the National task force against COVID 19.

Alongside the food and alms, MTN has also launched a promotional offer which will automatically give customers 60 minutes of talk every night, when they load airtime or buy a voice/data bundle (using MTN MoMo or through an agent) worth Shs 500 or more during the day.

The 60 minutes are however free. This promotional offer will end with the holy month of Ramadhan and is also open to all MTN customers.

“During this period, we know that our Muslim brothers and sisters would like to stay in touch as they conduct prayers but cannot congregate. We are therefore launching the MTNite Calls promotional offer that will allow them to share in prayer particularly at night during Ramadhan,” Vanhelleputte said.