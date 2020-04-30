President Museveni on Thursday summoned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga over the Shs. 10b that parliament awarded to its members earlier this month.

The two met at the State Lodge in Nakasero with Kadaga flanked by members of her office.

Nile Post has established that the meeting started at 10:00am and ended shortly after 1:00pm on Thursday. During the meeting, President questioned Kadaga on a number of issues regarding the shs 10 billion.

President Museveni has in his previous address expressed dissatisfaction in the way parliament changed his plan of endorsing a supplementary budget for Coronavirus and instead awarded themselves money.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the President described as morally unacceptable; the act by Parliament to allocate itself the shs10 billion yet the country is grappling with a crisis.

“We had planned in another way and you come and change. It is not a good way. It is morally reprehensible for MPs to give themselves money for personal use when the country is in such a crisis; and totally unacceptable to me and to the NRM,” Museveni said on Tuesday.

The President also revealed on Tuesday that he had asked the Auditor General to audit some of the MPs who had already used the money to buy relief items for their electorates.

The High Court in Kampala yesterday ordered all MPs to return the share of the money that was to sent to them or hand it to their respective district task forces in their constituencies.