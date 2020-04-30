One hit wonder Lawrence Dawson Aliyenka who broke onto the music scene with a hit dubbed “emmese” has ‘resurrected with the claim that a serious come back with more hits is imminent.

The singer broke onto the music scene in 2013 with a club banger dubbed “emmese” loosely translated as a rat. He then took all limelight but would soon disappear the same way he came.

He temporarily returned to the TV sets during Pastor Kayanja’s 77 Days of Glory series (DOGs) citing he had made a turnaround and given his life to Christ.

Dollar with his dreadlocks rolled on the floor in prayer and wailed that he had lived a life of evil. He regretted singing his ‘emmesse song’ which he now claimed had misled many youths into sexual doom.

Well, that was the last time he was in the news, until Yesterday while speaking to NBS TV’s uncut program.

During the interview, Dollar said he is still keeping his talent in-store and it is not true that he hit the limelight as a consequence of luck.

“My talent is the one that pushed me, nothing else,” he bragged.

Captain Dollar did not reveal what song he is working on but claimed a new would be on the airwaves anytime from now.

“I can not say it will be about Coronavirus or quarantine because everyone has sung about that now. Will it be gospel? No, but what I know is I will be calling off this break soon enough,” he claimed.