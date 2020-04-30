President Museveni will officiate this year’s international Labor celebrations on television since the country remains in lockdown until four days later.

The initial venue for the national celebrations was Mbarara District but that will not happen as the country remains in a partial lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world.

The President will, therefore, officiate the event live on Television where he will read a statement and later address the nation at 11:00 am.

“H.E Kaguta Museveni will address the Nation on the occasion of this years’ International Labour Day May 1st via live broadcast. Please tune in to all national Televisions and Radios,” Linda Nabusayi, the presidential press secretary said in a tweet.

The Minister for Gender, Labor, and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze confirmed the change of program saying it was the best way to “save lives by staying home.”

“Fellow citizens, as I had earlier informed you, this year’s International Labour Day won’t be celebrated as usual because of the COVID-19 situation, H.E Kaguta Museveni will make a televised address to the country as a way of observing the day on 1st May 2020 11 am. Tune in and #StayHomeSaveLives,” he said.

The theme of this year’s event will be; Improved Access to Financial Services for Employment Creation.

International Labour Day, also known as Workers’ Day or Labour Day in some countries is a celebration of laborers and the working class that is promoted by the international labor movement which occurs every year on May 1, an ancient European spring festival.