President Museveni has finally delivered on his promise and donated part of his salary to help government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni handed over a shs1.4 million cheque to the task force represented by the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda and the Minister for General Duties, Mary Karooro Okurut.

Speaking while handing over the cheque, the First Lady said it is small money but it is the spirit behind the donation that counts.

On Tuesday during the presidential address, a caller asked why civil servants don’t donate part of their salaries to go towards the fight against Covid-19.

In response, the president said whereas he earns shs3.6 million, 20% of it goes to the ruling National Resistance Movement but noted that he will now donate half of the remaining 80% towards the Covid-19 fight.

“You people pay me some little money. They pay me shs3.6 million but NRM takes 20% of that. Here and now, the remaining shs2.7 million I will ask Janet to accept only half of it,”Museveni said.

“I will ask her to sign for shs1.4 million each month because she is the one who receives the money. I will tell her to sign the shs1.4 million to the task force.”

The president also challenged other civil servants to borrow a leaf and donate part of their salaries towards the fight against Coronavirus.

“There are 480,000 civil servants, if they cut, we can raise a lot of money,” Museveni said.

Recently, Nakaseke South Member of Parliament, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula wrote to the Speaker of Parliament asking her to ensure shs2 million is deducted from his salary each month to go towards the Covid-19 fight.

“… the deduction should start with the month of April until the deadline given by government,” Luttamaguzi said in the letter.

He also urged fellow legislators to borrow a leaf.

The development of public servants donating part of their salaries towards activities meant to fight the deadly virus is not new on the African continent.

South African cabinet, Nigerian lawmakers, Kenya’s top government officials and Malawi’s cabi-net, Rwanda’s cabinet and top government officials have all announced similar moves.