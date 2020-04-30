The Parliament of Uganda has congratulated Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya, on her new role of representing the Pan African Parliament (PAP) on gender matters in continental and International fora.

In her communication from the chair on Tuesday, 28 April 2020, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said that Parliament would support Hon. Kawooya to deliver on her new role in PAP.

“I congratulate and announce the nomination of Hon. Kawooya who has been assigned to represent PAP on gender matters on both the continental and international foras. You can count on us for support,” Kadaga said.

On 4 March 2020, Hon. Kawooya, also the Woman Member of Parliament for Ssembabule district was assigned these additional duties based on her expertise and passion to advance gender and human rights related issues.

Hon. Kawooya is one of the five members representing Uganda at the continental Parliament based in Midrand, South Africa and holds the portfolio of President of the PAP Eastern Region; Vice President of the PAP Women Caucus; member of the Joint Bureau as well as a committee member on Gender, Family, Youth and Persons with Disability.