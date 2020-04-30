Members of the Lions Club of Uganda have donated 4000 litres of sanitisers to the national Covid-19 taskforce to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Handing over 4000 litres of hand washing sanitizers to COVID 19 national task force at the Prime Minister’s office in Kampala, Lions Club Governor, District 411B, Dr. Dans Nshekanabo Naturinda said: “We managed to mobilize funds to the tune of Shs 24,000,000 to buy 4000 litres of hand sanitizers within a period of five days, using whatsapp group, Facebook and holding of zoom meetings through social media”.

He said a total of 39 Lions Clubs countrywide responded by making their individual contributions through the various social media platforms.

Mary Karooro Okurut, minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister hailed Lions Club Uganda for their innovative mechanisms to mobilize members through social media for the noble cause to eradicate COVID 19.

She called on other humanitarian organizations in the country to emulate Lions Club to rid Uganda of Covid-19 pandemic.

Israel Ahimbisibwe Manzi, Lions Club Uganda cabinet secretary, said their organization, in collaboration with Lions International Foundation, have supported government in the major immunization programs for measles and rubella, investing up to $ 2 million over the last five years.

He said their support is targeted towards protection of COVID 19 frontline health workers.

“However, clubs have also extended various forms of support to the district task forces to help their local communities.The support has been in the form of money, transport vehicles, human resources and physical items, including food, protective materials and other consumables”, he added.

Lions Club of Uganda under District 411B are members of the International Association of Lions clubs, a service organization founded in 1917 and with presence in 200 countries worldwide.

Currently in Uganda, there are 39 Lions Clubs spread throughout the country with 1,480 members.

Lions Clubs provide voluntary social services to their communities in the areas of health, environmental protection, youth empowerment, hunger relief, support to the disadvantaged children, emergency response and poverty alleviation.

The major areas of health support include; vision (fighting against preventable blindness), diabetes awareness and prevention, childhood cancer support and hearing or lose prevention.