Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Beti Kamya has cautioned people that are using this period when the country is on lockdown to buy land.

The government halted all land transactions and evictions as the country battles the spread of the Coronavirus but Kamya said people are still going ahead to make transactions despite all land offices being closed. She warned that in case of any issues, they will face the charges.

Kamya made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Thursday morning.

“People can take a chance to buy land but if issues arise, that will be on you because all land offices are closed and people have been warned,” Kamya said.

Kamya noted that there was a public outcry from different regions in the country about unscrupulous who want to take advantage of the situation to grab land and this informed her decision to halt all land activities.

“It is out of this that I made an authoritative statement that land offices are closed. There cannot be any illegal land acquisition that requires the Ministry of Lands.”

Kamya also warned that those who are still encroaching on wetlands will have to be dealt with because the President’s stand on the environment is very clear.

“In spite of the warnings and regulations, people are still encroaching on wetlands. These will be dealt with and I have instructed the ministry to give me a report of all special titles,” Kamya said.