President Museveni has asked the public not to misinterpret his comments on the East African federation.

On Tuesday, the president called for expedition of the East African Federation for the benefit of the region in terms of growth and development.

“Among my assignments, I am assigned by the East African summit to sensitise about the need for the East African federation,”Museveni said.

“I wanted to remind the bazukulu that you have a job to do and work with other East Africans. What God has put together, man should not separate. Bedroom is Uganda, sitting room Kenya, second sitting room is Tanzania. Find a way to manage the house together.”

A number of people have since misinterpreted the comments as being offensive to some countries and made jokes around the same especially on social media.

However, in a statement, Museveni said it was wrong for some members of the public to misinterpret his comments for their own benefit.

“I am told that some people misrepresented the Pan Africanist house of the East African Federation I talked about,” he said.

Here is Museveni’s statement in full

Countrymen, Countrywomen and the Bazzukulu

Greetings to all of you.

Thank you for supporting our lockdown measures against corona virus.

I am told that some people misrepresented the PanAfricanist house of the East African Federation I talked about last night.

This is naturally a big house with rooms that have got all the necessary facilities each. If it is the sitting room, it will have its own washroom. If it is the dining room, it will have its own place of convenience.

If it is one of the bedrooms, each will have its own washroom.

Those that tried to misrepresent this should know that they are not assisting the cause of the PanAfricanists.

Be positive in your interactions.

Yours,

The Old man with a hat.