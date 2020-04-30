The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 sending the national tally to 81.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 2 new cases were confirmed out of the 299 samples tested among the community and individuals under quarantine.

“Both cases are male; 24 year old Ugandan and 21 year old Burundian refugee. They are under quarantine at Rakai hospital as they are contacts to a confirmed Burundian refugee case,” The Ministry said in a tweet.

All the 1,703 samples from truck drivers at border points of entry tested negative for COVID-19. The total samples tested on Wednesday according to the Ministry of Health were 2,002.

Meanwhile, samples of the two people who were suspected to have died from COVID-19 at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu tested negative.

Uganda has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 so far. The country has confirmed 81 cases with 52 recoveries.