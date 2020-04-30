Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine, has said that he warned his colleagues that the controversial Shs 10 billion allocated to MPs in the fight against Covid-19 was a trap but they never listened to him.

Kyagulanyi said the money was meant to silence legislators as they passed the supplementary budget of Shs 1 trillion.

“We warned the members of parliament initially. We told them that this money was immoral, illegal and it was a trap unfortunately so many of them never listened to us and yes they fell into a trap, “said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi said it is not the first time President Museveni is using members of parliament for his selfish interests.

Kyagulanyi who is expected to face the disciplinary committee over the bribery statements said he is not ready to retract his statement.

While speaking to the media yesterday, Kyagulanyi noted that he is waiting for the official invitation from parliament to explain the details of his statement about the money.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga directed that Kyagulanyi faces the parliamentary disciplinary committee for allegedly tainting the reputation of the August house by saying that the money was a bribe.

Kyagulanyi said once the opportunity is given to him, he is ready to explain himself to the committee.

“You all know that the speaker directed me to make a personal statement and I am prepared. I am ready to make a statement. I am ready to face it and I will tell them exactly what I have been telling you that it is a bribe and I don’t take back my words,”he said.

Court yesterday ruled that MPs who received the money should refund it.