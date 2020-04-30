A UPDF soldier serving under the AMISOM in Somalia is currently undergoing treatment in Mogadishu after testing positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

“The virus has not spared Somalia just like other countries and it is true one of our soldiers serving under AMISOM in Somalia tested positive of Coronavirus,” UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said.

“We have a medical team handling him at level II hospital in Mogadishu. He is being managed and in a stable condition.”

The army spokesperson assured the public that despite the virus being a threat all over the world, there is no need to worry because the situation is being handled well by experts.

“What is important is to adhere to discipline and guidelines provided and that way you can be sue the virus can be ably tamed.”

Somalia has confirmed 582 Covid-19 cases with 29 deaths.

AMISOM

The UPDF was the first army to deploy in Somalia under the AMISOM in 2007 and by then, the Ugandan army was controlling less than 10% of the battered capital Mogadishu, the biggest part being in the hands of the Al Shabaab insurgents.

UPDF’s deployment demystified the saying that AMISOM was a “dead on arrival” mission before opening the way for other countries to send armies in Somalia.

This saw the expulsion of the Islamist group linked to Al Quaeda from Mogadishu in 2011.

Since their expulsion from Mogadishu, Al Shabaab insurgents loom in other areas mostly in the Lower Shabelle region but have continued to lose more group to AMISOM troops.

Uganda has over 6000 troops that are deployed in Sector One in Benadir,(has 16 districts) Banadir, and Lower Shabelle regions having pushed Al Shabaab militants for over 200km away from Mogadishu city.