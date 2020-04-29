The Rotary District 9211 Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu in the company of other Rotary District leaders has yesterday handed over to the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda items worth Shs 800 million for use by the government in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Rotary District 9211 which covers Uganda and Tanzania has so far raised the equivalent of $ 323,879 from Rotary clubs in both countries, the Rotary Foundation and other Rotary partners in response to the appeal made by the Presidents of both countries to mobilize resources in support of government efforts to fight the pandemic.

Items handed over include Personal Protection Equipment, Testing Kits and reagents plus hand-washing tank stands with soap all valued at Shs 800 million.

The Rotary District also made a donation of similar items to the government of Tanzania yesterday.

Among the major donors is the USAID and Rotary International partnership who are also going to fund the connection of water to 20 Health Centres and 40 Schools in 10 districts.

Sentamu said that rotarians are people of action and that Rotary is a service organization which puts it at the forefront in the fight against diseases like polio, malaria and now Covid-19.

He added that rotarians will continue to spend their personal resources to mobilize the public and create awareness and behavioral change for people to stay safe and keep all the guidelines issued by the ministry of Health and the national task force.