Parliament has finally voted for the creation of 15 new cities throughout the country after failing to do so for over three times last year over lack of quorum.

On Tuesday afternoon, with a majority of 312 votes out of 313, Members of Parliament voted in favour of alteration of boundaries to declare new cities under the Local Government Act.

Cabinet last year approved the creation of new cities including Arua, Mbarara , Gulu , Jinja and Fort Portal that will become operational on July 1, 2020 whereas Mbale and Hoima will become operational in July 2021.

Lira and Entebbe cities will become operational in July 2022.

Each of the approved cities is expected to have two divisions in the North and South and both will get an area Member of Parliament on top of an overall legislator for each of the cities.

Last year, the then Minister for Local Government, Col. Tom Butime said a shs130 billion budget had been set aside to operationalize the cities starting with the first lot that starts operations in July this year.

The Minister said that these had met all the minimum requirements to be elevated to a city status and that they will be managed by the Ministry of Local Government.