President Museveni has promised to donate half of his monthly salary to the fight against Covid-19 that has ravaged many countries in the world and led to a global economic shutdown.

Museveni made the promise on Tuesday while responding to a question from one of the callers.

The caller wondered why salaries of civil servants in Uganda have not been cut as has been the case in other countries.

In response, Museveni said he would donate about Shs 1.4mi of his salary to aid in the fight against coronavirus urging all the civil servants to do the same.

“Your people normally pay me some little money. They pay me Shs 3.6m then the NRM takes 20% of that. I will ask Janet [Museveni] to deduct Shs1.4m each monthly because she is the one who receives that money,” he said.

“Civil servants and political leaders, you have all heard now people are asking you, they hear other people are cutting salaries what about you?”

Some countries across the world have mobilised resources from all corners including the deduction of civil servants’ salaries to aid in the fight against the deadly virus.