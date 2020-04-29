Rashid Ssemambo, an aspiring candidate for the position for the president of Uganda Law Society, has said that if elected for the 2020-2021 term, he will change the face of the legal profession in the country.

In an interview with The Nile Post, Ssemambo said he will be at the forefront of the defence of the virtues of the legal system and ensure protection of societal and members’ fundamental rights.

“As part of corporate social responsibility, I will advocate for legal clinics for young lawyers including those at law schools and pro bono services to give back to the communities in which we operate,” he said.

Ssemambo said with his more than 15 years legal experience, he believes he has what it takes to lead the legal fraternity in Uganda.

He said he will advocate for senior lawyers to mentor young lawyers and build avenues to bridge the generational gap in a spirit of mutual respect.

“We must be each other’s keeper.I will put in place avenues to provide healthcare insurance for advocates and such similar initiatives to help members in times of difficulty. My core values are; integrity and values, accountability, transparency, teamwork and professionalism,” he said.