The Ministry of Health has said that samples of the two people who were suspected to have died from Covid-19 at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu have tested negative for Covid-19.

Last week, Lacor hospital received three patients who presented with symptoms associated with Covid-19 and the hospital announced this week that two of the patients had passed away on Monday.

The Ministry of Health replied in a tweet that they had taken samples from the two and testing was underway at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry announced that the samples were negative.

“Results from UVRI of the 2 suspected COVID-19 cases that were admitted at St. Mary’s Lacor Hospital are negative for COVID-19,” The Ministry said in a tweet.

The Ministry urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and follow all the guidelines.

Uganda as of Wednesday has 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 52 recoveries and no deaths.