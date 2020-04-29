Jinja Resident District Commissioner ( RDC) Eric Sakwa has been released by court on bail.

Sakwa who is accused of man slaughter didn’t physically appear in court but followed proceedings via zoom video conferencing.

The Jinja RDC was last week remanded by Jinja court to Kirinya prison.

Sakwa is accused of using an iron fist while implementing the presidential guidelines on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecution alleges that Sakwa, 38, together with Bazimbyewa Bumali, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

It is also alleged that Sakwa together with his accomplices stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.