The European Union has approved a € 21.5 million (Shs91 billion) grant to finance the project to rehabilitate the Tororo-Gulu railway line.

The approval was announced to government by the EU Head of Delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici as he met with the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and the two put pen to paper on the financing agreement for the project.

“We are proud to support the government of Uganda’s decision to revitalise this crucial economic link,”Pacifici said.

“This project is part of the many actions taken by the European Union to support Northern Uganda which include the recently launched € 150 million Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance to refugees and support to the host communities.”

The EU Ambassador said the railway line which has not been in use since 1933 partly due to the Kony war used to be a pivotal economic artery along the East African Northern Corridor linking the port of Mombasa and Eastern Uganda to Northern Uganda, as well as the neighbouring countries of South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The project will have a spill-over impact on private sector growth and on investment promotion. It will also add value to the key value chains of Northern Uganda including agriculture products, cement, oil and gas, mining as well as industrial products in general,” he said.

In response, Kasaija applauded EU for financing the project.

The refurbishment of the 375 kilometer Tororo to Gulu meter gauge railway line is planned to begin in July this year.

The Ugandan government will contribute shs 57 billion shillings towards the project.