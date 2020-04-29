The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi has commended the Chieftaincy of Medical Services for their role in fighting the deadly Coronavirus.

On Monday, a team of 86 medics including doctors, nurses and other specialists were seen off at Mulago hospital where they have helped in treating Covid-19 patients who have seen been discharged.

Speaking on Tuesday as he inspected the Field Hospital set up to support national health services at the General Military Hospital in Bombo, Gen.Muhoozi noted that the public is happy with the work done by the army medics in dealing with the virus.

“Our medical teams have played a critical role as part of the various response teams set up by the Ministry of Health,” Muhoozi said.

He expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for its partnership with Uganda in professionalizing the forces by supporting the UPDF in building capabilities to rapidly respond to crises including pandemics.

The field hospital in Bombo was donated to the government of Uganda under USD267M Africa Peace Keeping Rapid Response Program (APRRP) which started in 2015.

Other countries that have benefitted from the APRRP program include Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, Ghana and Rwanda.

The Chief of Medical Services in the UPDF, Maj Gen Dr Ambrose Musinguzi applauded the army leadership for continued support to the established medical centres whose services are also extended to the community.

Col Edward Dupont, the US Defense Attaché in Kampala commended UPDF’s contribution to Uganda’s efforts against Covid-19 and noted that positive results are visible.

He thanked the UPDF for putting to good use, the skills and equipment donated by the U.S. and pledged continued support.

Gen.Muhoozi and the Defence Attaché thereafter visited Pte Alex Niwanyine, the soldier who lost his eye during a curfew enforcement mission in Bibia.

They noted that Niwanyine is recuperating well.

Others who accompanied the CDF to inspect the Field Hospital included; the Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the General Headquarters Camp Commandant Maj Gen Jerome Kakari, and Brig Gen Richard Karemire the Defence Spokesperson among others.