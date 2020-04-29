Renown Disc Jockey ,Nimrod Nabeta, also known as DJ Nimrod has been arrested by the joint security task force for distributing food in disregard to the presidential directives.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Nimrod was arrested together with Shafiq Walakira, another DJ.

“The duo was picked by security team from Makindye Division, Kampala while distributing food. It’s alleged that the Prime Minister’s office had given them to distribute the food that was donated by well-wishers to all the DJs,”Onyango said.

“Instead of distributing food to the allocated group, Nimrod called people and started distributing it without observing the social distance. He was supposed to deliver the food to DJs without gathering a crowd and he did the opposite.”

Police said the duo is detained at Katwe Police Station on charges of doing acts likely to spread infectious disease as investigations continue.

Singer Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool recently donated 1,000kgs of maize flour and 600kgs of beans that was to among others go to Kampala DJs to help them during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.