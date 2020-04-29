Joan Nambooze, a Coronavirus patient who gave birth from hospital was on Tuesday discharged together with her husband Francis Mugenyi and their newly born baby.

The couple is now worried about the stigma and they are seeking financial help to take them through the next 14 days of self isolation at home as required by the Ministry of Health.

The husband, Francis Mugenyi told members of the press that he had just left for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to work as a chef only to be sent back a month later following the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I arrived in Uganda on March 2, 2020. I had just got a job in Dubai but I was sent back,” Mugenyi said.

Mugenyi said that he presented with a sore throat and a high temperature. He said that he was scared when his results tested positive and he thought that he was going to die.

“I got a burning sensation in the throat. Put your self in my shoes because I was watching the news and the virus was killing people in other countries,” Mugenyi said.

Mugenyi’s wife, Nambooze who was due at the time tested positive and was admitted at the same hospital days later with their unborn child.

Nambooze gave birth days later to a child who tested negative for Covi-19. She told media that she was worried she would transmit tthe virus to her baby and has been taking protective measures each time she had to carry it.

“I was scared of transmitting the virus to our baby and I want to thank God that he is negative. I had to put on a mask each time I was going to carry the baby,” Nambooze said.

The couple is now worried on where they are going to start from and asked anyone who can help them with finances to come to their rescue.

“We have been discharged but we other 14 days in quarantine at home. There is no job now and we have nothing to start from,” Mugenyi said.

According to the Ministry of Health, a patient is only discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice. The discharged patient is then required to stay in isolation at home for 14 days.

Uganda has a total of 52 recoveries and 79 confirmed cases with no deaths as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020