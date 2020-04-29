Telecommunication giants, Airtel Uganda has donated shs1.2 billion to the Ministry of Health towards the Coronavirus response.

The money was handed over by the company Managing Director, VG Somasekhar who said the money is to primarily support health workers on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

“We are really grateful for the work that the Ministry has done when it comes to health care and we have no doubt that you have done your very best in this fight so far. However, Airtel being a responsible corporate citizen, we want to ensure that we are able to stand with the country and support you, hence, our contribution of 1.25 Billion Uganda shillings,” Somasekhar said.

The Airtel Uganda board Chairman, Hannington Karuhanga said the money was part of their corporate social responsibility.

“It is a privilege and honor as corporate citizens, we felt that as part of the community, we make our presence known with a humble token of contribution for the Ministry of Health’s efforts which we applaud, associate with and continue to appreciate the Ministry itself, as well as the government for being at the frontline in helping the country and region generally in making sure that we contain this challenge.”

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine applauded the company for the gesture.

“Right from the time the outbreak began, Airtel has been with us. They have been supporting our policies and messages, helping disseminate the right information to our people, opened special channels for donations, and so much more and we are grateful for the support,” she noted.