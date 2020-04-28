Noting that several European nations are preparing to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Monday urged countries to continue to find, isolate, test and treat all cases.”

Speaking at his regular briefing in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said declining numbers of new virus cases was certainly a good sign. Tedros, did, however, warn that the pandemic is far from over. He noted increasing trends for the coronavirus in eastern Europe, Africa, Latin America and in parts of Asia

The WHO chief also expressed concerns that some of the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as closing borders, has resulted in the shortages of vaccines and treatments for other diseases, and routine immunization services for diseases such as the flu are being scaled back or shut down. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Tedros urged worldwide solidarity to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. He said that if people are not united, the virus will exploit divisions between individuals and continue to create havoc, leading to more loss of life. He said every life is precious.

The Johns Hopkins University reports more than 3 million cases around the world. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Source: VOA