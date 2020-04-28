At least 5 patients who were previously confirmed for COVID-19 have recovered, tested negative for the disease twice and have been discharged from hospital, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 5 patients include 3 who were discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital while 2 were discharged from Mulago Hospital. The two discharged from Mulago were the last batch for all patients who were admitted at Mulago.

Yesterday the Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana saluted Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) medics for a job well done during the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Dr. Baterana made these remarks as he relieved critical UPDF doctors, nurses and other experts of the support staff rendered to the hospital in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The 5 discharges have now pushed the total recoveries in the country to 52. According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has confirmed 79 positive cases of the Coronavirus with no death.