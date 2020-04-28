Police has launched investigations the sudden death of Barbara Allimadi, who was the International Affairs Secretary at the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

Alimadi, a daughter of the late prime minister Otema Allimadi, was found dead in her home in Kiwatule, on Monday evening.

In 2012, Allimadi led other women to expose their breasts at CPS following the violent arrest of fellow activist, Ingrid Turinawe.

Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed Allimadi’s death.

“Its alleged that Wakibra Harry reported the discovery of a life less body of one Allimadi Ann Barbara, aged 48 years, coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation, Foreign Envoy and a resident of Kiwatule,” Onyango said in a statement.

Onyango said that the scene was visited by a team of detectives who examined the area and recorded statements from the witnesses around and the police preliminary findings indicated that the deceased lived alone in her own house.

“The findings indicates that the deceased was found lying straight on her stomach with straight legs. The lying body shows she could have been in pain during her last breathe. There is no sign of struggle or injuries on the body,” Onyango added.

By the time of writing this report, the body of the deceased had been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem as investigations continue according to police.

Milton Allimadi, a family member to the deceased, announced the death on Monday night and said that she will greatly be missed.’

Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the leader of ANT posted a photo of the deceased without any caption. Muntu told a local publisher that he will comment on the death after getting more information.