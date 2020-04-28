President Museveni has said that the mass testing exercise that government is set to carry out will decide the fate of the next phase of either easing the lockdown or maintaining it.

Uganda currently has 79 confirmed coronavirus cases but 52 of these have fully recovered and have been discharged.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, the president said experts will in the next few days carry out a survey and said it will guide on the next course of action for the country.

“We shall stay home until May 5(when the 21 days expire) but before that day, our people will intensely be studying the situation and we shall give you new guidelines before that date,” Museveni said.

“What we shall give you will be determined by the study not anything else. It will be determined by the study in terms of sickness.”

The president said despite having no new infections among Ugandans in the past weeks, there is need to carry out a survey that will determine the fate of the country in terms of virus prevalence.

“I don’t want to rush to conclusion that we have defeated disease inside Uganda but there are three possibilities. Either there are no more new cases apart from truck drivers and this will be wonderful news or people could be infected but not getting sick which is also good,”Museveni noted.

“The other possibility could be that some of the people are dying but people think they had other illnesses. The study but experts in the remaining days will reveal more.”

Earlier, the Minister for Health, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng revealed that government is targeting 20,000 people in the mass testing exercise.

Termed as the Rapid Assessment Survey, the exercise is aimed at assessing the prevalence of the deadly virus among Ugandan communities.

“…we need to get vital information that will form part of the decisions for lifting the lockdown. It therefore becomes extremely important that we carry out a survey basing on certain groups of people that are vulnerable to Covid-19,”Aceng said.

According to the minister, the survey will target truck drivers and communities along their routes, border crossings and their communities, health workers, market vendors, weigh bridge areas and communities around, religious leaders, roads law enforcement officers including Police, LDUs and the UPDF.

The tests will also be carried out on police and prison cells, teachers from selected schools( both day and boarding), taxi drivers and fishing communities.

“This survey is designed to give us a rapid assessment report of whether Covid-19 is within our communities or we have been able to weed it out so we can focus on the areas of worry including the border entries and the surrounding communities.”

Minister Aceng said during the exercise, government will be drawing blood samples to be able to find out whether they have antibodies.

“’The blood samples will give us evidence of whether they have antibodies to Covid-19 and even if they don’t have Covid-19, it shows that previously you might have had an infection and fought it off,” she noted.

“That alone gives you a picture of what is happening in that community.”

Experts will also be getting swabs from the nose and throat which is the conventional test that government has been doing to confirm Covid-19 infections and this will also paint a picture of the situation in that community.