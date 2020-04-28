President Museveni has said it is suicidal to ban cargo trucks from entering the country as one of the measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Newly imported infections by inter-state cargo drivers from the neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania have been increasing in the past few weeks.

This state of affairs has created apprehension among Ugandans, calling on government to ban the entry into the country truck drivers.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, the president said he will never order a ban on trucks entering the country because government relies on them greatly.

“Stopping cargo is suicidal and even unnecessary. If we stop now, how will our coffee move? If the coffee doesn’t move then why should the farmers farm? How about the tea, cotton, simsim and cement,”Museveni said.

“This is not an emotional war but a planned one. We shall kill the enemy and survive because we are not suicide bombers but calculative fighters. To interfere with cargo is suicidal.”

The president said that moving cargo via air, water and railway would be the best way to help control the spread of the virus but noted these only cannot be relied upon for transporting the country’s cargo.

He noted that road transport is still very crucial in moving of the country’s cargo and therefore cargo trucks cannot be banned from entering the country.

“We will not commit suicide by stopping lorries. Besides, there are parts where there is no railway like DRC, South Sudan and Rwanda and they are our people. They depend on us and we depend on them. We can’t do away with lorries.”

Warns Ugandans against anger

Several members of the public have advocated for imposing a ban on entry of truck drivers into the country as a way of combating the spread of the virus.

Many have since blasted government for soiling its gains in the fight against Covid-19 by allowing truck drivers especially from Kenya and Tanzania into the country.

Museveni however asked Ugandan to stop being angry for nothing.

“You are so angry that you have forgotten reasoning .For me I always fight wars in planned ways. All the guidelines I issued were radical but calculated measures. They were to inconvenience us but we will survive and be safe. If we stop them, how will our exports move? Until the train is operational, swallow the anger and employ wisdom. Stopping cargo is suicidal and unnecessary,”Museveni said.

He however warned Ugandan women against getting near truck drivers or else they contract the virus.

The president said there are designated points for drivers to stop, noting that women should not frequent those points.

“Ugandans especially our daughters don’t get near the drivers. Leave them. Don’t get near the drivers and don’t let them get near you. It is that simple. They will come and go wherever they are going and don’t mix with them.”