Members of Parliament are divided on approving the long awaited 15 new cities.

A sitting to debate the proposal is scheduled for today, April 28.

Whereas some MPs are of the view that there is need to approve these new cities at the earliest, others said approving the new cities during this period when the country is struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic would be a disservice to the country’s economy.

In 2019, Parliament after the four consecutive sittings failed to approve the alterations of the boundaries and the creation of 15 new cities in the country.

But with the increasing pressure from the areas that were elevated to a city status, parliament is set to have a special sitting today morning to handle the long awaited approval of the new cities.

A section of legislators said the issue of passing the 15 new cities is long overdue as the Electoral Commission needs to have prior time to prepare for the forthcoming general elections.

These said that only proposed new cities where there is controversy will be approved and those with controversy will stay pending until issues of boundaries are sorted out.

However, other MPs said there is no need to hurry the process because the economic situation in the country does not favor more spending on the establishment of new administrative units.

In fact, some suggested that the establishment of new cities should be postponed.

The cities that are set to be created, according to the draft resolution, will come into effect in a phased manner starting July this year.

The proposed new cities are Gulu, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Mbale, Moroto, Hoima, Soroti, Entebbe, Wakiso, Fort Portal, Kabale, Nakasongola and Lira.