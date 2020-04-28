The state minister for Housing, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has clarified that not all members in a family must get food relief.

His comments came after the complaints from the public accused officials of not giving them their full package according to the number of family members.

Recently, while addressing the media, the minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi had said that all members of the family shall be given food.

However, during the distribution of food to the residents of Kasokoso and Kiganda in Nakawa division Kampala yesterday, Baryomunsi said the team is giving food to the maximum of four members in a family.

“If you are alone in a family, we give you food for one person and if you are four people in a family we give you food for four people and that’s the maximum. So if you are six members and above, we still give you food for four people,”he clarified.

The food packages to the vulnerable families include 6 kgs of maize flour (posho) and 3 kgs of beans whereas lactating mother and the sick should receive powdered milk and 2 kgs of sugar each but the minister acknowledged that some mothers did not receive the powdered milk this time round.

“The suppliers for milk had some challenges which is being sorted out but we have recorded all those mothers with children of six months and below. We expect our team to come back and work on them,”Baryomunsi explained.

He urged all the mothers who haven’t received the milk to be patient noting that they will be sorted as soon as the team gets the milk from the suppliers.