Local leaders in Busiu town council in Mbale have expelled sex workers who operate along the Tororo-Mbale highway accusing them of aiding the spreading of Covid-19.

This follows a revelation that one of the sex workers at the stage had contact with a truck driver who was diagnosed with covid 19.

The said sex worker was quarantined at Mbale quarantine center following after the community alerted the authorities.

A week a go, a truck driver from Busia border enroute to DR Congo was intercepted at Corner Kamudini after testing positive with Covid-19.

He was the first truck driver to be diagnosed with the virus along the route.

Days later, it emerged that the same truck driver spent a night with one of the sex workers in Busiu town Council.

The alleged sex worker was picked by the district surveillance team and taken to Mbale quarantine centre.

Following the incident, area leaders resolved to expel sex workers from the center after realizing that they had become a hazard to the community.

The leaders also came up with tight measures against truck drivers including limiting the stay of trucks in the area.

Truck drivers stop strictly to buy food and they are not allowed to exceed 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, some locals expressed discontent about the decision by the district health team to release the contacts of the sex workers.

However, the health authorities alayed the fears of the community adding that the contacts are being monitored at home.