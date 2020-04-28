The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has been able to recover shs1.7 billion in a period of one year and three months since its inception, government has said.

In December 2018, President Museveni introduced Lt.Col. Edith Nakalema who had just returned from a military course in the UK as the head of the newly created State House Anti-Corruption unit.

The unit has since made a number of arrests of government officials suspected of being involved in corruption.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo said the unit has made tremendous strides in fighting corruption in the country.

“A total of shs1.73 billion was recovered and shs 1 billion being money recovered from labour export companies that had taken money from desperate youths with the promise of jobs in the Middle East and failed to provide the jobs,” Opondo said.

He noted that of this, shs738 million was recovered from air supplies from the Gaming and Lotteries Board and has since been returned to the treasury.

120 senior officials interdicted

According to Opondo, a total of 120 government officials have been interdicted in the process that has seen 145 people in total arraigned in courts of law over charges related to corruption.

He cited some senior government officials including Sam Bitangaro(Kisoro South MP),Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Joel Wanjala , Martin Owor and Fred Lutimba ( all from OPM), Patrick Nyakana Mabiho, the Secretary Human Rights Commission and Edgar Agaba , the CEO Gaming and Lotteries Board as some of the government bigwigs who have faced the wrath of the anti-corruption unit.

However, despite the progress, the shs1.73 billion recovered is still a small amount considering that the cases investigated during this period are worth shs250 billio